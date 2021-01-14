Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top Turkish official is calling on the United States to review its decision to sanction Turkey over its purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system. That comes even though Washington has made clear that there can be no waiver of the sanctions until Ankara disposes of the Russian technology. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar would not say whether Turkey would consider disposing of the Russian S-400 system, but insisted a solution can be found “through common sense.” In December, the United States sanctioned four Turkish officials under a U.S. law known as CAATSA, which aims to push back on Russian influence. It was the first time the law was used to punish a U.S. ally.