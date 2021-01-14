Skip to Content

Tomahawk Elementary closed through next week

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tomahawk Elementary closed on Wednesday and will stay closed through January 22.

"The district and all the parents and students and staff have been working very hard and we've been very happy to be in person all this time," said Superintendent Terry Reynolds. "We knew something like this could happen."

Reynolds said a number of teachers are under quarantine. Until they come back, the school won't have enough staff to keep its doors open.

Due to COVID-19 quarantine Issues with staff the Tomahawk Elementary School will be closed for in-person instruction...

Posted by School District of Tomahawk on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Tom Lally

