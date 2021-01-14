Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 47, Sparta 42
East Troy 61, Edgerton 54
La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 40
Lac Courte Oreilles 77, Mercer 50
McDonell Central 66, Thorp 35
Pacelli 63, Wild Rose 45
Sauk Prairie 53, Portage 48
Sturgeon Bay 78, Algoma 52
Turner 59, Big Foot 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fall River 42, Hustisford 30
Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Waupaca 43
Freedom 56, Little Chute 11
Mercer 50, Lac Courte Oreilles 25
Sauk Prairie 60, Dodgeville 53
Thorp 47, Stanley-Boyd 42
University School of Milwaukee 42, Catholic Central 39
Waupun 63, Berlin 39
Westosha Central 61, Cambria-Friesland 33
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/