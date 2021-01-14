Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
8:26 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 47, Sparta 42

East Troy 61, Edgerton 54

La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 40

Lac Courte Oreilles 77, Mercer 50

McDonell Central 66, Thorp 35

Pacelli 63, Wild Rose 45

Sauk Prairie 53, Portage 48

Sturgeon Bay 78, Algoma 52

Turner 59, Big Foot 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fall River 42, Hustisford 30

Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Waupaca 43

Freedom 56, Little Chute 11

Mercer 50, Lac Courte Oreilles 25

Sauk Prairie 60, Dodgeville 53

Thorp 47, Stanley-Boyd 42

University School of Milwaukee 42, Catholic Central 39

Waupun 63, Berlin 39

Westosha Central 61, Cambria-Friesland 33

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content