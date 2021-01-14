Tests reveal PFAS contamination in 40 La Crosse-area wells

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Tests have revealed that dozens of wells in the La Crosse area are contaminated with forever chemicals known as PFAS. The La Crosse Tribune reports that at least 40 wells that provide drinking water on French Island are contaminated with PFAS levels above recommended standards. The findings come after the city of La Crosse tested more than 100 private wells downstream from the La Crosse Regional Airport. All but one of the wells tested showed at least some level of PFAS pollution. City officials have deployed bottled water to 36 homes on the island. Mayor Tim Kabat says the city will continue to supply water until a long-term solution can be found.