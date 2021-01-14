Skip to Content

Sale of old street signs raises over $5,000 for dog park expansion

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)—The sale of old street signs in the town of Rib Mountain has finished, and a large chunk of money earned is for a dog park expansion.

From the sale, $5,585 was raised for the expansion. The sign that sold the most was North Lakeshore Drive for $500.

The signs became available when Marathon County went through readdressing and duplicate signs weren't usable.

"It was really neat to hear the stories like 'oh you know hey I grew up on that street,' so that was kind of a neat part," said Gaylene Rhoden who is the town administrator.

If you would still like to donate towards the park expansion, more information can be found here.

