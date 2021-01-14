Recommendations made for who should be prioritized in state for phase 1b of vaccine rollout

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The Vaccine Distribution Subcommittee of the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee made the following recommendations.

The recommendations are now available for public comment, which will end on Monday, January 18.

The recommendations are provided guidance for the Department of Health Services.

Below is the groups included in the recommendations:

People above 70 years of age

IRIS (Include, Respect, I Self-Direct) and Family Care Recipients

Congregate living -- Facility staff and residents of congregate settings

Public-facing essential workers

The subcommittee also made recommendations to include the following groups as front line essential workers based on the nature of their jobs.

Non-EMS First Responders

Education and childcare

Non-frontline health care personnel

Mink Husbandry

Public comments may be submitted to DHSSDMAC@dhs.wisconsin.gov.