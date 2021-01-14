Raids in Pakistan’s NW leave 3 soldiers, 2 militants dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in a former insurgent stronghold in Pakistan’s northwest, triggering shootouts that left three soldiers and two insurgents dead. The separate raids took place Thursday in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and one of the slain militants was a bomb-making expert, the military said in a statement. It provided no further details and the identity and nationality of the slain militants were not known. North Waziristan served as a headquarters of the Pakistani Taliban until the military secured it in 2015 with a series of operations.