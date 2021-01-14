Packers’ potent offense faces big test from Rams’ defense

No NFL team scored more points during the regular season than the Green Bay Packers. Nobody has played better defense than the Los Angeles Rams. That sets up an intriguing showdown of strength vs. strength when MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers and the Packers host All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Rams in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday. Rodgers has set franchise single-season records for touchdown passes and completion percentage while helping the Packers score 31.8 points per game. Donald leads a defense that allowed the fewest points and yards of any team during the regular season.