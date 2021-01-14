Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner pursues change, through creativity

Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner makes his living by keeping Aaron Rodgers standing, a job he does quite well. However, as important as that is it is the work Turner is doing off the field that truly stands out.

"Growing up I've always been creative, I've always liked art," said Turner.

"I've always had this idea of wanting to give back and to help other people in a way that is creative and unique for me."

The best way that Turner saw he could do that was through his clothing brand, Public Immunity.

"The idea behind Public Immunity is not only creation and fashion and art," said Turner. "It's about helping, giving back and spreading messages throughout societal issues."

Which is why the first line of clothes he featured focused heavily on the racial inequality that was brought to the forefront of society last year.

"Those incidents, they're foul, they're heartbreaking ," said Turner. "It's not about black, it's not about white, we're all humans. What we need more of is love in my opinion. We're all the same, we are the human race."

Each piece Turner creates is a unique expression and is the only one of it's kind, a true one-of-one.

The items are then put up for sale. Once sold, a portion of the proceeds is donated to help spread a message and push for the change so many like Turner want to see.

"It's not about making money, it's about making a change, making a difference," said Turner.

"I want to create this buzz and this energy, this infectious buzz and energy for other people to get out there and to help and to make a difference and make a change and to give back. That's how you truly make a difference and make change and bring about these beautiful things that life has to offer."

The theme of Turner's pieces aren't just limited to racial equality, as he plans to expand into other issues in America.

He plans to create a line focused on mental health in the country as his next project.

If you would like to view or purchase one of his pieces you can visit his website at PublicImmunity.com.