Oxygen shortage in Amazon city forces mass patient transfer

SAO PAULO (AP) — The government of Brazil’s Amazonas state has decided to transfer 235 patients to hospitals outside of the state amid dwindling supply of oxygen tanks and Brazilians starting to die breathless at home. Manaus authorities recently sounded the alarm, calling on the federal government to help reinforce its dwindling stock of the gas needed to keep COVID-19 patients breathing. In its first peak, Manaus consumed a maximum 30,000 cubic meters (about 1 million cubic feet) of oxygen per month, and that has more than doubled. Amazonas’ Gov. Wilson Lima decreed new new restrictions on activity Thursday, despite protests against such measures.