Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC

DENVER (AP) — A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol has been released from federal custody but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C., until after next week’s inauguration. Klete Keller appeared during a brief hearing in Denver federal court following his arrest on charges brought by prosecutors in Washington. At the insistence of prosecutors, a magistrate judge said the Colorado resident couldn’t travel to Washington before Jan. 21. After that, Keller is allowed to travel to Washington for court appearances and to meet with his lawyers.