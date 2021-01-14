MIT professor charged with hiding work for China

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor has been charged with hiding work he did for the Chinese government while he was also receiving U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research. Gang Chen was arrested Tuesday by federal agents at his home in Cambridge and faces charges including wire fraud. The FBI said agents executed search warrants at his home and university office. While working for MIT, Chen entered into undisclosed contracts and held appointments affiliated with the People’s Republic of China, including as an “overseas expert” for the Chinese government. Chen’s attorney said the professor “loves the United States and looks forward to vigorously defending these allegations.”