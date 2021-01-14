Lebanon begins all-day curfew as virus spins out of control

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities have begun enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections amid a dramatic surge after the holiday period. For the first time, residents starting Thursday were required to request a one-hour permit to be allowed to leave the house for “emergencies,” including going to the bakery, pharmacist, doctor, hospital or airport. Authorities were forced to take a tougher approach after the country’s hospitals ran out of capacity and beds with daily infections reaching an all-time high of 5,440 cases last week.