Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested 11 people on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kong activists try to flee the city. The fresh wave of arrests comes a week after 55 activists were apprehended in the largest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since Beijing imposed a new national security law last June to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous territory. The clampdown has intensified concerns that Beijing is asserting more control over the city and breaking its promise of Hong Kong maintaining separate civil rights and political systems for 50 years from the handover from Britain in 1997. Police confirmed that they arrested arrested eight men and three women aged 18 to 72 on suspicion of assisting offenders.