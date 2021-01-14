Joanne Rogers, widow of TV’s famed Mister Rogers, dies at 92

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” has died. She was 92. The Fred Rogers Center, which confirmed her death, called her a “trusted anchor whose heart and wisdom have guided our work in service of Fred’s enduring legacy.” Joanne Rogers, a concert pianist, was married to Fred Rogers for more than 50 years until his 2003 death.