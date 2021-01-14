Skip to Content

Greece campus police plan met with protests

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police have used tear gas to disperse crowds at a rally in Athens organized to protest plans to set up a state security division at university campuses. Mass gatherings are banned under current lockdown rules imposed due to the pandemic but members and supporters of student and left-wing groups joined a rally near parliament in central Athens. Greece’s center-right government scrapped a decades-old ban on police entering university grounds, arguing the measure had been frequently exploited to organize violent protests and even criminal activity.

Associated Press

