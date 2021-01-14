2 ex-health officials charged with manslaughter in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Two former Michigan health officials have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires’ disease during the Flint water crisis. Prosecutors are revisiting how Flint’s water system was contaminated with lead during one of worst human-made environmental disasters in U.S. history. Former Gov. Rick Snyder is charged with misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. Snyder joined a parade of former state and local officials pleading not guilty in Genesee County courts. Details behind the charges weren’t disclosed. Special prosecutor Fadwa Hammoud says no one is above the law.