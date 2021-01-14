DHS warns state still has ‘very high’ COVID-19 activity

DHS warns state still has ‘very high’ COVID-19 activityUpdated
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports another 2,712 new COVID-19 cases and 6,987 negative test results (28 positivity rate).
The new report brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 515,982. Of those, 482,669, or 93.6% are considered recovered.
Thursday's increase is slightly above the seven-day average for new cases, which is 2,492.
Still, DHS warns that the state remains in a "very high" disease level. In a tweet, DHS says that 14 counties have a growing case trajectory.
While the North Central region had little change in COVID-19 activity during the last reporting period (December 30, 2020 through January 12, 2021), several counties did. Taylor, Waupaca and Vilas counties have growing trajectories; no counties have shrinking trajectories.
The state also reports 42 additional deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 5,290.
The seven-day average for newly reported deaths is 30.
DHS also reported 99 people were newly-hospitalized.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,025 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 37 from the day prior.
Of those, 225 are in the ICU, up 4 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.