DHS warns state still has ‘very high’ COVID-19 activity

Updated
Last updated today at 4:16 pm
 The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports another 2,712 new COVID-19 cases and 6,987 negative test results (28 positivity rate).

The new report brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 515,982. Of those, 482,669, or 93.6% are considered recovered.

Thursday's increase is slightly above the seven-day average for new cases, which is 2,492.

Still, DHS warns that the state remains in a "very high" disease level. In a tweet, DHS says that 14 counties have a growing case trajectory.

While the North Central region had little change in COVID-19 activity during the last reporting period (December 30, 2020 through January 12, 2021), several counties did. Taylor, Waupaca and Vilas counties have growing trajectories; no counties have shrinking trajectories.

The state also reports 42 additional deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 5,290.

The seven-day average for newly reported deaths is 30.

DHS also reported 99 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,025 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 37 from the day prior.

Of those, 225 are in the ICU, up 4 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. 

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

