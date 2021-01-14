Consumers, businesses to suffer from cotton ban, China says

BEIJING (AP) — China says a U.S. order to halt imports of cotton and tomatoes from its Xinjiang region over alleged human rights abuses will disrupt global supply chains and harm businesses and consumers. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Thursday reiterated China’s denials that it has trampled on the human rights of Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and forced them to work on government-owned farms and in other industries. Xinjiang is a major global supplier of cotton, so the order could have significant effects on international commerce. The Trump administration has already blocked imports from individual companies linked to forced labor in the region, and the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Communist Party officials with prominent roles in the campaign.