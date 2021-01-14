Brussels police arrest 116 at protest over Black man’s death

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Belgium made 116 arrests after a demonstration in Brussels over the death of a young Black man while in police custody turned violent. Police said the violence took place after a largely peaceful demonstration Wednesday of about 500 protesters _ some holding Black Lives Matter signs _ ended in downtown Brussels. According to a police statement, protesters threw projectiles, set fires, damaged street furniture and police vehicles and injured several officers, including one who was hospitalized. Belgian prosecutors have requested that an investigative judge be appointed following the death of a 23-year-old Black man identified by authorities only as I.B. who was arrested last weekend.