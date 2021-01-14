Brexit hikes costs, hassle for UK musicians touring EU

LONDON (AP) — British musicians are demanding that the UK government faces the music after new post-Brexit regulations failed to consider their unique work lives and left them in the lurch. Nearly 260,000 people have signed a petition calling for the U.K. government to negotiate a review of the rules for musicians touring in the 27-nation European Union. Britain’s departure from the EU means U.K. citizens can no longer live and work freely in the bloc. Tourists don’t need visas for stays of up to 90 days, and short business trips are also allowed under a new deal between Britain and the EU. But artists and musicians have not been included — incurring extra costs and hassle.