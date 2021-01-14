Biden taps Jaime Harrison to serve as Democratic chairman

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jaime Harrison, a longtime Democratic Party official and fundraising powerhouse in his failed bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, is President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to lead the national party, according to multiple party officials. Harrison is expected to be elected without any significant opposition when the Democratic National Committee convenes next Thursday in a virtual session, a day after Biden is inaugurated. The 44-year-old comes to the job with strong support from state party chairs around the country and from House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, a close Biden ally and the highest ranking Black member of Congress. Harrison is also Black, giving Biden a boost in his pledge to assemble a racially and ethnically diverse Cabinet and leadership team.