Stocks tick up, despite dismal data, ahead of Biden speech

11:32 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are ticking higher Thursday, despite a dismal report on the number of layoffs sweeping the country. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in afternoon trading for the latest listless movements in its lull since setting a record last week. Investors are waiting to hear later in the day from President-elect Joe Biden, who’s expected to detail his plan bolster the economy. That, plus the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, has Wall Street expecting a powerful rebound for the economy later this year and willing to look past the latest economic data to come in much worse than expected. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

