Area Schools Recieve $15,000

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Park City Credit Union recently awarded $15,000 in technology grants to area school districts in Lincoln, Vilas and Oneida counties.

Northland Pines and Rhinelander High School will use funds to add cell-based “hotspots.”

“Whether it is inside the classroom or learning from home, our mission is focused on bringing educational solutions for students and their families,” said Park City CEO Val Mindak. “We are happy to provide support to teachers and students with resources necessary for success during these

challenging times.”