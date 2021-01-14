Skip to Content

Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open

Andy Murray has tested positive for the coronavirus days just before he was due to leave Britain for the Australian Open. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the three-time Grand Slam champion is isolating at home and still hopes to compete in Australia when it is safe to travel. Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021. The Australian Open was delayed three weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions and is set to begin Feb. 8. Players and officials must spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.

