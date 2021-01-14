Afghan intel agency says it killed council member in battle

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan intelligence service says its agents have killed a provincial council member suspected of Taliban links during a gunbattle that also killed one officer and wounded another. The National Directorate for Security issued a statement late on Thursday, accusing the council member, Hazatullah Beg, of masterminding the killing of another council member as well as an Afghan journalist in western Ghor province. It wasn’t immediately clear when the gunbattle took place. Beg was asked to surrender during the fighting near the provincial capital of Faroz Koh but refused. The intelligence agency says he had links to the Taliban in the province.