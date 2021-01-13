Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE…Sawyer and Price Counties.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes
Thursday and Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
