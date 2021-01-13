Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 11:19 am
11:05 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Price

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE…Sawyer and Price Counties.

* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes
Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

waowweather

More Stories

Skip to content