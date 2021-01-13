Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Wintry mix and snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&