Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Wintry mix and snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central

Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&