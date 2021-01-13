WI National Guard mobilizing to Washington D.C. ahead of inauguration

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers has mobilized the Wisconsin National Guard to Washington D.C. ahead of the presidential inauguration.

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

January 6 rioters stormed the Nation's Capitol. Now, thousands of National Guard troops have headed there to help. Gov. Evers is sending 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops.

“We are once again thankful to the Wisconsin National Guard for always stepping up, not only for their friends and neighbors here in Wisconsin, but wherever they are needed,” said Evers. “I'm confident these members of the Guard will assist in any way they can to help maintain peace and security in our nation's capital in the days ahead.”

There are already Wisconsin National Guard troops at Wisconsin's Capitol in Madison.