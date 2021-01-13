VIRUS TODAY: Coronavirus deaths hit another daily high in US

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have hit another one-day high at over 4,300. Johns Hopkins University reported that the nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 had eclipsed 380,000 as of Wednesday. The death rate is fast approaching the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000. Confirmed infections have topped 22.8 million. Arizona and California have been among the hardest-hit states. The country is now in the most lethal phase of the outbreak yet, even as vaccines are being rolled out. Even so, state leaders around the U.S. are increasingly pushing for schools to reopen this winter as teachers begin to gain access to the vaccines.