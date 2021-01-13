US won’t observe Uganda’s election as accreditations denied

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The United States ambassador to Uganda says the embassy has canceled plans to observe the country’s presidential election on Thursday. She cites a decision by Ugandan electoral authorities to deny accreditation to most members of the U.S. observation team. Natalie E. Brown is expressing “profound disappointment” in a statement saying more than 75% of the accreditations requested had been denied. Uganda’s government has repeatedly alleged that foreigners are working in support of the opposition. President Yoweri Museveni’s main challenger, the singer and lawmaker known as Bobi Wine, has been accused of being “an agent of foreign interests.” He denies it.