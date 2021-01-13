US budget deficit up 60.7% in first 3 months of budget year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s deficit in the first three months of the budget year was a record-breaking $572.9 billion. That’s 60.7% higher than the same period a year ago, as spending to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic surged while the economic crisis fueled by the outbreak cut revenue. The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that with three months gone in the budget year, the deficit was $216.3 billion higher than the same October-December period a year ago. The deficit reflects an 18.3% jump in outlays to $1.38 trillion, a record for the period, while revenues fell 0.4% to $803.37 billion.