Unexpected win has UConn fans downing hot sauce for charity

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A viral video on Twitter has UConn fans downing hot sauces to celebrate their team’s wins. The hot sauce challenge began last week when Bryan Jackson, a fan from Boston, vowed to eat a spoonful of hot sauce if the Huskies could overcome an 18-point deficit to Marquette. They did. He did. And other fans joined in. The Husky Ticket Project, a charity that raises money to send underprivileged kids to UConn basketball and football games, got involved and asked fans to donate money as part of the challenge. More than $10,000 had been donated by Wednesday afternoon.