Tuesday’s Scores

12:00 am Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 56, Poynette 47

Arcadia 37, Black River Falls 35

Ashwaubenon 73, Sheboygan South 64

Auburndale 71, Newman Catholic 53

Augusta 51, Boyceville 44

Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42

Barneveld 64, Juda 54

Bay Port 70, Green Bay Southwest 68

Benton 63, Albany 47

Brookfield Central 66, Germantown 46

Brookfield East 81, West Allis Central 66

Bruce 61, New Auburn 59

Burlington 70, Turner 60

Cambria-Friesland 53, Central Wisconsin Christian 49

Cassville 73, Iowa-Grant 64

Catholic Central 53, Williams Bay Faith Christian 20

Cedarburg 58, Slinger 41

Clear Lake 54, Northwood 37

Clintonville 61, Waupaca 41

Coleman 67, Gillett 18

Cudahy 77, Heritage Christian 75, OT

Cumberland 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49

D.C. Everest 69, Wausau West 66

De Pere 84, Notre Dame 54

De Soto 44, Kickapoo 37

Denmark 100, Luxemburg-Casco 95, 4OT

Dodgeland 57, Valley Christian 52

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Holmen 51

Eau Claire North 55, Rice Lake 43

Edgar 60, Marathon 51

Elkhorn Area 81, Waterford 71

Fall Creek 89, Osseo-Fairchild 49

Flambeau 65, Birchwood 27

Florence 66, Three Lakes 54

Fond du Lac 69, Oshkosh West 67

Franklin 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 57

Freedom 89, Oconto Falls 64

Grafton 61, Port Washington 52

Grantsburg 70, Luck 51

Green Bay East 64, Valders 62

Hamilton 70, Wauwatosa East 56

Homestead 71, Hartford Union 59

Hortonville 66, Appleton North 62

Hurley 57, Mercer 21

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Amherst 32

Janesville Parker 69, Beaver Dam 56

Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Bradford 53

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Campbellsport 55

Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 38

Lancaster 56, Boscobel 48

Laona-Wabeno 89, White Lake 51

Little Chute 70, Marinette 51

Lomira 70, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69

Lourdes Academy 72, Hustisford 67

Luther 53, Viroqua 35

Manitowoc Lincoln 56, Sheboygan North 44

Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 56

Marion 67, Tigerton 58

Marshall 72, Jefferson 57

Martin Luther 90, Dominican 62

Mauston 61, Nekoosa 37

Mayville 81, North Fond du Lac 53

McDonell Central 66, Thorp 35

Menomonee Falls 78, Marquette University 70

Menomonie 48, Sparta 33

Merrill 57, Marshfield 55

Montello 64, Pardeeville 25

Mosinee 64, Lakeland 50

Mount Horeb 63, Oregon 40

Muskego 61, South Milwaukee 52

Neenah 89, Kaukauna 78

New Richmond 93, Ellsworth 78

Nicolet 75, West Bend West 67

North Crawford 55, Ithaca 42

Northland Pines 79, Antigo 55

Northwestern 80, Barron 65

Oakfield 50, Horicon 36

Oakfield 77, Valley Christian 60

Oconto 63, Bonduel 55

Onalaska 65, Chippewa Falls 42

Oostburg 61, Kohler 41

Oshkosh North 83, Appleton West 60

Ozaukee 71, Mishicot 52

Pacelli 63, Wild Rose 45

Phillips 71, Chequamegon 58

Pius XI Catholic 72, Greenfield 63

Platteville 67, Highland 54

Plymouth 55, University School of Milwaukee 45

Portage 77, Westfield Area 66

Prentice 63, Athens 56

Prescott 79, Amery 40

Princeton/Green Lake 56, Markesan 49

Pulaski 52, Green Bay Preble 50

Racine Lutheran 54, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53

Randolph 78, Fall River 45

Random Lake 63, Living Word Lutheran 53

Reedsburg Area 54, River Valley 48

Reedsville 70, Stockbridge 63

Rib Lake 66, Abbotsford 52

River Ridge 57, Southwestern 54

Rosholt 71, Tri-County 12

Royall 46, Brookwood 31

Saint Croix Central 90, Somerset 76

Sheboygan Area Luth. 88, Kewaskum 46

Sheboygan Christian 54, Hilbert 51

Shell Lake 61, Clayton 39

Shiocton 85, Menominee Indian 47

Siren 58, Frederic 45

St. John’s NW Military Academy 88, Milwaukee Lutheran 67

St. Mary Catholic 71, Omro 69

St. Marys Springs 72, Laconia 60

Stanley-Boyd 57, Altoona 53

Stratford 55, Assumption 32

The Prairie School 83, Shoreland Lutheran 61

Unity 61, Frederic 18

Waukesha South 79, New Berlin West 72

Waupun 65, Winneconne 56

Wausaukee 57, Niagara 56

Wautoma 78, Weyauwega-Fremont 61

Wauzeka-Steuben 34, Seneca 31

Webster 39, Siren 32

West De Pere 60, New London 57

West Salem 63, Westby 42

Westosha Central 80, Badger 51

Whitefish Bay 46, West Bend East 34

Whitehall 61, Alma/Pepin 49

Williams Bay 79, Johnson Creek 51

Wilmot Union 81, Union Grove 48

Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 35

Wisconsin Heights 61, Waterloo 49

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78, Columbus Catholic 64

Wonewoc-Center 79, Cashton 35

Wrightstown 67, Fox Valley Lutheran 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Iola-Scandinavia vs. Gresham Community, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Albany 66, Williams Bay 13

Algoma 34, Sturgeon Bay 33

Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion 9

Appleton West 60, Oshkosh North 32

Aquinas 65, Tomah 22

Aquinas 73, Holmen 60

Arrowhead 49, Kettle Moraine 45

Augusta 66, Gilmanton 40

Badger 51, Westosha Central 46

Barneveld 60, Juda 34

Beaver Dam 63, Sauk Prairie 44

Black Hawk 85, Argyle 47

Blair-Taylor 80, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 33

Bonduel 54, Stratford 49

Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55

Brookfield Central 63, Germantown 52

Cambridge 43, Waterloo 42

Cedarburg 47, Slinger 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Cambria-Friesland 33

Clayton 43, Shell Lake 36

Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Independence 23

Colby 75, Marathon 63

Colfax 75, Spring Valley 24

Cuba City 61, Southwestern 42

Darlington 52, Riverdale 48

Delavan-Darien 39, Burlington 35

Dodgeville 51, Richland Center 46

Dominican 40, Martin Luther 28

Drummond 41, Solon Springs 38

Durand 66, Elmwood/Plum City 22

Edgerton 59, McFarland 46

Elk Mound 55, Boyceville 31

Ellsworth 48, River Falls 46

Evansville 39, Big Foot 31

Fennimore 67, Boscobel 37

Franklin 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 24

Freedom 78, Luxemburg-Casco 13

Grafton 56, Port Washington 27

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43, Peshtigo 36

Green Bay Southwest 50, Bay Port 42

Green Bay Southwest 87, Manitowoc Lincoln 42

Greendale 50, West Allis Central 30

Hamilton 62, Wauwatosa East 53

Hilbert 58, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30

Homestead 65, Hartford Union 63

Hortonville 49, Appleton North 36

Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29

Hudson 65, Chippewa Falls 28

Hurley 57, Mercer 21

Jefferson 53, East Troy 38

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Tremper 46

Kewaskum 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49

Kiel 47, Sheboygan Falls 31

Kimberly 65, Appleton East 61

Lake Country Lutheran 76, Living Word Lutheran 20

Lake Holcombe 64, Cornell 40

Lake Mills 58, DeForest 39

Lake Mills 72, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Lakeside Lutheran 63, Columbus 58

Lancaster 53, Platteville 42

Lena 48, White Lake 26

Lincoln 40, Melrose-Mindoro 39

Merrill 70, Marshfield 57

Mineral Point 68, Iowa-Grant 23

Mishicot 73, Kohler 28

Monroe 58, Janesville Craig 48

Monticello 43, Pecatonica 39

Mosinee 54, Lakeland 38

Neenah 77, Kaukauna 67

New Berlin West 57, Waukesha North 36

New Glarus 70, Wisconsin Heights 35

New Richmond 50, Baldwin-Woodville 47

Northwood 43, Clear Lake 36

Notre Dame 73, De Pere 47

Oak Creek 58, Waterford 18

Oak Creek 76, Greenfield 31

Onalaska 62, Tomah 37

Oostburg 57, Reedsville 25

Osceola 67, Saint Croix Central 36

Oshkosh West 51, Fond du Lac 45

Ozaukee 66, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 50

Port Edwards 42, Pittsville 38

Potosi/Cassville 59, River Valley 30

Poynette 79, Lodi 78

Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32

Pulaski 57, Green Bay Preble 31

Rhinelander 41, Medford Area 38

Ripon 55, Waupaca 45

Roncalli 53, Chilton 29

Rosholt 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 28

Royall 82, Weston 45

Saint Thomas More 85, Racine St. Catherine’s 59

Sheboygan North 92, Manitowoc Lincoln 23

Sheboygan South 57, Ashwaubenon 55

Shoreland Lutheran 65, The Prairie School 40

Siren 61, Webster 48

Solon Springs 43, Butternut 37

South Milwaukee 66, Cudahy 39

Southern Door 68, Gibraltar 67

Sparta 64, Baraboo 42

Stockbridge 43, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

Thorp 47, Stanley-Boyd 42

Turner 63, Brodhead 56

Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 28

Unity 54, Frederic 20

University School of Milwaukee 52, Palmyra-Eagle 36

Valders def. New Holstein, forfeit

Wabeno 52, St. Mary Catholic 47

Watertown 39, Edgewood 20

Waukesha South 59, Whitnall 44

Wauwatosa West 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 31

West Bend West 58, Nicolet 40

West De Pere 61, New London 48

Whitehall 41, Alma/Pepin 35

Whitewater 56, Clinton 44

Winneconne 50, Lomira 23

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Nekoosa 24

Wrightstown 66, Denmark 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Almond-Bancroft vs. Wautoma, ccd.

Brookwood vs. De Soto, ccd.

Catholic Memorial vs. Cudahy, ccd.

Granton vs. Abbotsford, ccd.

Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest vs. Destiny, ccd.

New Lisbon vs. Coulee Christian-Providence, ccd.

St. Mary Catholic vs. Sheboygan Christian, ccd.

Stoughton vs. Milton, ccd.

Superior vs. Northwestern, ccd.

Wayland Academy vs. Dodgeland, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

