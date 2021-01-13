Trump appointees pressure Census for report on undocumented

U.S. Census Bureau statisticians are under significant pressure from Trump political appointees to figure out who in the U.S. is in the country illegally. A report from the Office of Inspector General on Tuesday said the statisticians are worried that any such report they produce in the waning days of the Trump administration will be inaccurate. President Donald Trump two years ago ordered the Census Bureau to use administrative records to figure out who is in the country illegally after the Supreme Court blocked his administration’s effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire.