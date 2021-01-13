TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users

A month after federal regulators ordered it to disclose how its practices affect children and teenagers, TikTok is tightening its privacy practices for the under-18 crowd. Starting on Wednesday, default privacy setting for accounts with users aged 13 to 15 will be private. That means only someone the user approves as a follower can view their videos, which was not the case previously. But users can still change this setting if they want. Older teenagers won’t see this default setting change. TikTok is also blocking users’ ability to download videos created by those 15 or younger.