Report: Companies donated $170M to GOP election objectors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corporations and industry groups have donated at least $170 million in recent years to Republicans who voted to reject President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. That’s according to a new report by the government watchdog group Public Citizen. The report examines corporate and trade association contributions made since the 2016 election cycle to the 147 members of Congress who, at Trump’s behest, last week objected to the certification of November’s election. Giving by such groups has come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week by Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol to stop the vote.