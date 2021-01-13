Oregon lawmaker faces outcry after state Capitol breach

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sixteen days before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and nearly 2,900 miles away, an eerily similar incident occurred at the Oregon Capitol when 50 protesters breached the building — where lawmakers were working — and clashed with law enforcement. Security video shows an Oregon Republican lawmaker had physically opened the Capitol’s door — letting protesters gain access to the building. Oregon lawmakers called for the resignation of Rep. Mike Nearman of Independence ahead of the upcoming Legislative session that begins next week. The legal consequences that Nearman, one of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans, might face are still unfolding. He did not return an email seeking comment.