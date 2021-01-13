Olympian Keller charged with taking part in US Capitol riot

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller has been charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building. An FBI complaint asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function. The complaint cites video screenshots that appear to show Keller inside the building. Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Keller and his sister, a former Olympic swimmer, didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.