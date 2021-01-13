Northwest storm kills 1, causes landslide and power outages

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A powerful wind storm has rolled through the Pacific Northwest, killing one person and leaving a trail of damage. The storm nearly blew a tractor-trailer off a bridge in Washington state, caused a landslide in Oregon and left more than 500,000 people in the two states without power. Winds reached gusts 50 to 70 miles per hour in parts of the Puget Sound region. In Oregon, residents in the community of Dodson were told to evacuate after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday morning. Officials say the death happened in Spokane when a tree fell on a woman in her cap and trapped her.