NIreland stores see empty shelves as Brexit trade rules bite

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s biggest supermarket chains are warning that food supplies in Northern Ireland face disruption because of new checks imposed by Britain’s departure from the European Union. After photos emerged showing empty shelves, the chief executives of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Iceland, Co-Op and Marks & Spencer wrote to the government saying there would be “significant disruption” unless urgent action was taken to fix an “unworkable” system. Britain left the economic embrace of the 27-nation bloc at the end of 2020. But Northern Ireland remains closely tied to the bloc’s economy in order to protect its open border with EU member Ireland. That means companies are facing new checks and paperwork between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.