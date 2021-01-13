Mild with snow on the way

More mild weather is on the way for today and then finally some snow is in the forecast for tomorrow. It won't be a tremendous snowfall but it will be enough that you will need to get out the snow shovel.

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild.

High: 35 Wind: West-Southwest 5-10

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with light fog possible.

Low: 25 Wind: SE~5

Thursday: Increasing clouds with snow developing in the afternoon.

High: 33 Wind: SE 5-15

Look for mostly cloudy skies on this Wednesday with mild temperatures reaching the mid 30s this afternoon. In locations that experience a few more peeks of sun, high temps could get close to 40. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

An occluded front and low pressure system will move in from the west on Thursday. This pair will increase the clouds once again and bring snow to the area during the afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday night and it looks like much of the area could end up with 2 to 5 inches of snow. The same low pressure system will be meandering over Wisconsin on Friday and this means a continued chance of scattered snow. An additional inch or so could fall on Friday. This means a few spots around Northcentral Wisconsin could end up with a total of 6 or so inches of accumulation. Snow showers will finally taper off Saturday morning.

Even though a snowstorm is moving through the area, high temps will not fall too much. Highs should be in the low 30s on Thursday and Friday and in the upper 20s on Saturday. A bit cooler weather will develop late in the weekend and into early next week when highs will be in the low to mid 20s, which is seasonal for this time of year.

Additional small snow chances could develop on Sunday and Tuesday but not much accumulation is expected during those time periods.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 1990 - A winter storm in the southwestern U.S. produced more than a twelve inches of snow in the mountains of California and Nevada. In northern California, Huntington Lake was buried under 40 inches of snow, and up to 20 inches was reported in northeastern Nevada. Heavy rain soaked some of the lower elevations of California. Gibraltar Dam CA was drenched with 5.33 inches of rain in two days. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)