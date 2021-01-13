McConnell racing away from Trump as impeachment vote nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is moving abruptly away from President Donald Trump. A Republican strategist says McConnell is telling people that he thinks Trump perpetrated impeachable offenses. McConnell also sees House Democrats’ drive to impeach Trump as an opportune moment to distance the GOP from the tumultuous, divisive outgoing president. McConnell’s view is significant because he will be Washington’s most powerful Republican once Democrat Joe Biden takes office next week as president. McConnell’s thinking emerged as the Democratic-led House moved toward a Wednesday vote certain to result in Trump’s impeachment over his incitement of supporters who stormed the Capitol last week.