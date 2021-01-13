Skip to Content

Kansas game warden frees tangled deer with singe gunshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas game warden is getting attention for a video that shows him firing a single shot from a handgun to disentangle the antlers of two whitetail stags. The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism agency released the video from the warden’s body camera showing his sharpshooting skills. Neither deer was hurt in the effort. The agency says a bowhunter contacted a game warden about the entangled deer. Two game wardens responded and threw a towel over the animals’ heads to get them to freeze. One warden then took careful aim and shooting part of one deer’s antler off, freeing the animals.

