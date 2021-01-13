Jerusalem approves location for new US Embassy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jerusalem municipal authorities have given preliminary approval to a location for the new U.S. Embassy in the city. Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum tweeted on Wednesday the building and planning committee approved the plans. She told The Associated Press that another committee must still grant approval, which she expects to happen in the coming weeks. The location is on the city’s Hebron Road, a central thoroughfare, and not far from the current temporary embassy. The location is near the invisible line that divides west and east Jerusalem, the part of the city captured in the 1967 Mideast war and claimed by the Palestinians. It was not immediately clear if it crosses the boundary.