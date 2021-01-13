Ivanka Trump’s global women’s program halfway toward goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump’s global women’s development program is about halfway toward its goal of helping 50 million women in developing countries get ahead economically by 2025. That’s according to an annual report on the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative being released Wednesday as the program nears its two-year mark. The report says the program reached roughly 12.6 million women worldwide in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic. That figure is increased from 12.2 million in 2019, the program’s first year. According to the report, the program so far has reached approximately 24.8 million women, about half of the 50 million goal.