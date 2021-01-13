Iran holds missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV reports that Iran’s navy has begun a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. The two-day missile drill starting Wednesday was being held in the gulf’s southeastern waters, and two new Iran-made warships joined the exercise. President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Iran has since gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.