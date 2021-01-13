Indonesian health workers receive COVID-19 vaccination

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has started vaccinating health workers and public servants for COVID-19, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine. The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 million health workers and 17.4 million public officials in the first stage. Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, plans to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people — or just over 180 million people. The Health Ministry expects it will take 15 months for Indonesia to complete the vaccination program, through March 2022. Some scientists warn that not enough data has been published about the effectiveness or safety of the Sinovac vaccine and there is uncertainty over just how protective it is.