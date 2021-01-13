Honduran migrants head for Guatemala border as police wait

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — About 200 migrants have begun walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala two days before a migrant caravan is scheduled to depart. Some 75 police officers dressed in riot gear waited late Wednesday at a point farther along the highway on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. One officer says the intention is to stop the migrants for violating a pandemic-related curfew. The migrants face the additional challenge of governments that agreed earlier this week to enforce immigration laws at their borders.