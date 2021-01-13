Guy Coates, longtime AP reporter in Louisiana, dies at 80

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Guy Coates, a retired Associated Press correspondent in Louisiana, has died at the age of 80. Coates’ early career included stints at The Times of Shreveport as well as KNOE TV in Monroe and KSLA TV in Shreveport. He joined the AP in New Orleans in 1968 and moved to the news service’s bureau at the state Capitol in 1973. He retired in 2003. He was known for thorough coverage of state government and political campaigns, but also for coverage of Gulf Coast hurricanes and a sniper’s bloody shooting spree in New Orleans in 1973. Coates died Tuesday at his Baton Rouge home of natural causes.